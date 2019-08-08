Chatom 4-H wins John Thurman Award

Chatom 4-H Club won the John Thurman Award, which is awarded to the 4-H Club that represents the most diversity of projects exhibited within their programs. This is the first time Chatom has won this prestigious award.

Carson & Allison Stonebarger, Patterson residents and members of Chatom 4-H Club, exhibited their breeding and market pigs at last week’s fair. Both siblings received a couple of first and second place awards. Carson placed fourth in Swine Advanced Breeding Showmanship. Allison also received Reserve Champion Commercial Aged Doe and Champion Intermediate Showman. She also entered her first place Apricot Jalapeno Jam.

In the market swine division, Carson placed first with his Crossbred barrow and Allison won 4-H Reserve Champion Hampshire Hog.

Allison also won 4-H Advanced Showmanship, and went on to compete in Master Showmanship, where she was fourth overall. Allison was also awarded Outstanding Swine Exhibitor. Chatom 4-H swine group also won Chapter Group and Clean Barn Award.

Patterson 4-H results

Patterson 4-H Livestock show results Stanislaus County Fair 2019.

Taylor Coble

 First place Angus senior calf heifer

 First place in Outstanding 4-H Angus Outstanding Exhibitor (she won a jacket)

 First place 16-20 month Boer Goat Doe

 Second place in class, Meat Goat, wether and market-ready first group

 Second place, Advanced Breeding Boer Goat Showmanship

 Second place 0-3 month old Boer Doe

 Third place 4-8 month old Boer Buckling

Jessica Coble

 Third place Angus Heifer yearling class

 First place Senior Doe 24-36 month old

 Fourth place in class, Meat goat wether and market-ready

Jillian Rightsell

 Meat goat wether Market-ready first group

Emalee Austin

 Fourth place in class Meat goat doe Market-ready first group

 Jordan Imada first group Market-ready Lamb wether

Elissa Mata

 Fifth place in class Meat goat doe Market-ready first group

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.