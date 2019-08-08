Chatom 4-H wins John Thurman Award
Chatom 4-H Club won the John Thurman Award, which is awarded to the 4-H Club that represents the most diversity of projects exhibited within their programs. This is the first time Chatom has won this prestigious award.
Carson & Allison Stonebarger, Patterson residents and members of Chatom 4-H Club, exhibited their breeding and market pigs at last week’s fair. Both siblings received a couple of first and second place awards. Carson placed fourth in Swine Advanced Breeding Showmanship. Allison also received Reserve Champion Commercial Aged Doe and Champion Intermediate Showman. She also entered her first place Apricot Jalapeno Jam.
In the market swine division, Carson placed first with his Crossbred barrow and Allison won 4-H Reserve Champion Hampshire Hog.
Allison also won 4-H Advanced Showmanship, and went on to compete in Master Showmanship, where she was fourth overall. Allison was also awarded Outstanding Swine Exhibitor. Chatom 4-H swine group also won Chapter Group and Clean Barn Award.
Patterson 4-H results
Patterson 4-H Livestock show results Stanislaus County Fair 2019.
Taylor Coble
First place Angus senior calf heifer
First place in Outstanding 4-H Angus Outstanding Exhibitor (she won a jacket)
First place 16-20 month Boer Goat Doe
Second place in class, Meat Goat, wether and market-ready first group
Second place, Advanced Breeding Boer Goat Showmanship
Second place 0-3 month old Boer Doe
Third place 4-8 month old Boer Buckling
Jessica Coble
Third place Angus Heifer yearling class
First place Senior Doe 24-36 month old
Fourth place in class, Meat goat wether and market-ready
Jillian Rightsell
Meat goat wether Market-ready first group
Emalee Austin
Fourth place in class Meat goat doe Market-ready first group
Jordan Imada first group Market-ready Lamb wether
Elissa Mata
Fifth place in class Meat goat doe Market-ready first group
