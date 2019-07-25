A small crowd gathered on a recent Tuesday evening at the the Gathering at PCC, formerly known as Patterson Covenant Church, to celebrate the accomplishments of the latest group of participants in the Project ReStart program offered at H.O.S.T. House.
One member of the group received his high school diploma.
“This is the first group from the second cohort that has completed (the program),” Dr. Geni Boyer, founder of Cambridge Academies / Project ReStart told the assembled crowd, adding that current students who haven’t yet completed the course were sitting in the audience, as well.
Modesto architect Tim Huff, of TPH Architects, was also in attendance. Huff donated his services in designing the kitchen that will soon be built at H.O.S.T. House, with money contributed by Stanislaus County.
During what Cambridge Academies / Enterprise ReStart founder Dr. Geni Boyer called “an evening of celebration,” the assembled group clapped and shouted out the participants’ names as they received their certificates. There were smiles all around, with the students hugging everyone involved in running the program, and receiving high-fives and hugs from their peers as they made their way back to their seats.
Some in the audience were formerly estranged family members, there to support their loved ones.
As she gave each student their certificate, Boyer spoke of the unique attributes of each, conveyed some of their struggles, and gave each an opportunity to speak. Their backgrounds varied, but all had one powerful thing in common: they had decided to change their lives for the better, and had persevered to see it through. More than one spoke of hitting rock bottom before entering the program. Many have been in jail or prison; all have been homeless. Most had to endure withdrawal from drugs as they were beginning the ReStart program.
They kept each other going, even when things got tough, as they worked to transform themselves from the inside out. Students must change their mindsets completely, letting go of unhealthy habits and thought patterns. The program has a spiritual element, to which the students credit the program’s success, at least in part.
Here are their own words about their accomplishments, from the program:
“I finally made it! I got past my struggles and reached my goal. Everything is bright and beautiful.” Randy
“I was lost, had given up on life… I got tools to succeed… I know that H.O.S.T. House I will always have a place to go and a family…” Marshall
“I am becoming a different person now and my greatest desire is for her (his daughter) to find a way to forgive me. I so want a relationship with her!” Jeff
“I am gaining emotional intelligence, a forgiving spirit and ways to solve problems in a healthy way. I look forward to having a family and be a good dad.” Gabriel
“I see myself in a year working in construction or a tile company and having a truck, working my butt off to be successful.” Willie
Jennifer, whose daughters were there to support her, started the Enterprise ReStart program while still living on the streets, and now has a home and a full-time job. “We also love Jennifer’s positive and happy attitude!”
Tom, after years of drug abuse and homelessness and “several tries,” is working as a long-haul truck driver.
Chris is awaiting his swearing-in date for the military. “with God’s help he will continue to succeed in the military as he has done with us.”
Franklin, who has spent almost a year at H.O.S.T. House, said, “I want to thank all the people from Patterson and the families who gave me a world of hope. I don’t know what my plans are yet but it was nice to know all the people that helped me. Good luck to all my brothers at H.O.S.T. House. I am going to miss all of you!”
Robert, who is currently working as an intern with the program, was “drawn to the gang life,” he said. “I was 18 years old and thought I was a soldier on the front line… Guns, drugs and a “badass” attitude was a ticket to a life of heartache, stress, lost family members, fatherless kids… that was my fee.” He said he wishes “I had met Enterprise ReStart a long time ago,” because the program made him realize that “I needed to dig deep and change my core… Now, I can use my past experiences… I can relate and give advice to others who are as lost as I was. Most important of all, I will finally be able to be a full time dad and a good husband.”
Geronimo, H.O.S.T. House Manager and former Enterprise ReStart student, credits his life change to Jesus: “He’s given me strength and abilities to do all things through Him. He’s given me peace of mind and got rid of my distractions. I choose to do my part… Today is the day I choose to be happy… Despite what people say and despite rejection, I keep my eyes on the prize and persevere without exception.”
Johnnie: House Supervisor, former Enterprise ReStart student was born to drug-addicted parents: “I got addicted to (a hard drug) at the age of 14… I’ve learned that living legit is a lot better than looking over your shoulder.” He credits his success to “two women who refuse to give up on me… which I am grateful for – it feels good to be worried about.”
Tito: “Wow! Coming back from the dead is harder than I thought… Drugs, meth are the biggest lie of all… not only does it rob you of life’s importance, but it takes you away from family… My goal is to continue transforming my life and getting back into my kids’ lives. I will be a functioning part of society.”
Rani: “I am certain that God is with me and I’m going to succeed in my transformation and become a good man once agan.”
Clyde: I’ve been through hell and overcome. I will focus on my future, not my past. My only direction in life will be up… My top priority right now is to reunite with my dear daughter.”
Frank: “This program has helped me get my emotions under control… so I can move forward in life and become the man I was intended to become.”
The Project ReStart program is offered through H.O.S.T. House. Progress is also being made on Naomi’s House, the women’s shelter soon to be built on the property adjacent to H.O.S.T. House.
