Update: A limited number of backpacks with school supplies will be available at the "Student Services" booth - those who need them should plan to arrive early.
Families with school-age children won't want to miss the annual Back to School Block Party on the downtown circle tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon!
The community’s annual school kick-off event, held the last weekend before school starts, will be take place tomorrow, August 10, in the downtown circle and at North and South parks.
The Block Party is generally well-attended, and features nonprofit groups and organizations, as well as school and city staff and first responders. The event provides an opportunity for families to meet their children’s teachers and other school staff in an informal and fun setting, to help set a good tone for the beginning of the school year.
Students will receive some school supplies, books and pencils from the Patterson Joint Unified School District.
The school district also has backpacks with school supplies available for students who are low-income. No proof of income is required. Parents may contact the district office for more information.
The event will include music, games and more, and attendees can visit activity and information booths of nonprofit community groups, as well as city and county agencies.
School starts this Monday, August 12.
