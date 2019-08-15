School year kickoff: More than 50 booths, including schools, community service organizations, county resources, all with the focus of supporting PJUSD students and their families. “Milder weather made it a glorious day for thousands of people to come meet their principals, play some fun games, win terrific prizes (baskets, Kindles, movie tickets, even a bike!) Kids slid down the big yellow slide and shared a hot dog (thanks to the Lion’s Club again) with friends. Another successful event!” Alysonn Cassidy, event coordinator.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.