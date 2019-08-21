Those interested in a career in the medical field may want to take their resumes to a job fair at the Emanuel Medical Center this Friday, August 23. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Conference Room C at Emanuel, 825 Delbon Avenue in Turlock.
From the press release: “For members of our team, this is more than a job. Emanuel Medical Center gives you the opportunity to put your skills to work in a wide range of specialties, while also helping heal and improve the lives of your friends and neighbors. We are a faith-based hospital passionate about our patients, and we strive to find new team members who will provide our patients with the care they deserve. Join us to learn about our mission, ask questions and ﬁnd out why working at Emanuel Medical Center could be the perfect opportunity for you. Don’t forget to bring your resume.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.