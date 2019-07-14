Original group cancelled due to illness
Turlock, CA (July 14, 2019) – Fair officials have been notified that TLC has cancelled their show at the Stanislaus County Fair which was set for Tuesday, July 16, 2019. It was announced on February 7th that the girl group was to perform. The cancelation is due to medical reasons in regard to one of the band mates.
“We are very disappointed TLC cancelled, especially because the community was extremely excited for the show. We know this is always a possibility in our line of business,” said Adrenna Alkhas, spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Fair. “We are still very excited to have En Vogue replacing them. We wish Chilli from TLC a fast recovery from losing her voice.”
En Vogue, current members Cindy Herron-Braggs, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett are recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history, En Vogue has sold over 20 million albums to date. Their effortless transition into the digital age, complemented by their effortless chic, has garnered the group over 30 million streams and 26 million-plus YouTube views on their Top 6 hit singles alone; smashes such as Hold On, Free Your Mind, Never Gonna Get It, Giving Him Something He Can Feel, Don’t Let Go, and Whatta Man (feat. Salt N Pepa). April 2018 marked the group’s most diverse work yet with the release of “Electric Café.”
The 2019 Fair will feature a spectacular children’s area presented by Sky Trek Aviation. Also planned for 2019 are 10-nights of free celebrity concerts included with Fair admission, a total of three stages of live entertainment, upwards of 30,000 local exhibits and over 1,750 animals. Metal-mashing motorsports in the FoodMaxx Arena will also be featured.
To receive future Fair announcements follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/stancofair. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @stancofair.
The mission of the Stanislaus County Fair is to provide a family and community-oriented experience promoting agriculture, entertainment and technology. For more information about the award-winning Stanislaus County Fair, visit www.stancofair.com.
