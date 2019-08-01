Invest In Me, a non-profit organization focused on empowering young women in Stanislaus County, held its first-ever “Scholarship Award Night,” Wednesday, July 24.
Three high school graduates were awarded scholarships to help them embark on their new higher educational endeavors: Melyza Arevalo Guzman, Erika Villaseñor and Natalie Venegas-Hernandez were the first to ever receive the awards.
Venegas, 18, said that her involvement with the non-profit came at a crucial time in her life. She was at a difficult and often confusing crossroads between preparing for her high school graduation, and making post-graduate decisions that would impact her future. While Ms. Venegas says that she is still currently undeclared, her experience with Invest In Me has her leaning towards a degree in communication studies.
“We hosted a cohort conference and I got to do some public speaking, and I never knew that I could be a speaker. I’ve always been too shy to speak in front of people, and they encouraged me. They made me feel confident in myself, and they told me I was actually good at it. A lot of the stuff we have done has boosted my confidence, and a lot of it is stuff that I never would have thought that I’m good at. They definitely helped me analyze my strengths, and work on my weaknesses. This program has been a blessing to me,” said Venegas.
The leadership group that Venegas and many other young women are a part of is Invest In Me’s preeminent operation. The program is a seven-month educational journey that surrounds participants with opportunities to help them to become leaders. Participants work to build on their skills, learn a variety of relevant topics, work on community projects and work together to organize and host the annual Invest In Me Empowerment Conference. Together, the group has attended leadership conferences in Oakland, Tracy, UC Berkeley and UC Merced. The cohort meets monthly to discuss and learn about topics such as gender equality, civic engagement and self-development, and has even taken trips to the State Theater in Modesto to watch enlightening films such as Malala, a documentary presenting the life of Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai.
Most recently, the group has started an annual tradition of visiting the State Capitol to meet and network with the women who work there.
“We finished the cohort program in Sacramento with the girls touring the State Capitol. This year, we met with Senator Anna Caballero. We take the girls there to show them ‘this is your state capitol, and you belong here; you can get involved here,’ and afterwards, the girls sat on a panel of women who work in Sacramento and they talked to the students, shared their life journey and inspired them,” said Invest In Me Director and Founder, Erica Ayala.
Ayala, who was born and raised in Patterson, received a double bachelor’s degree in Communication and Gender Studies from CSU Stanislaus and a Masters of Arts in Leadership from St. Mary’s College of California. She is passionate about youth development and young women empowerment education. While at St. Mary’s, Ayala penned her thesis, “Invest and Empower Young Women of Today.”
With Ayala on the Invest In Me staff is Director of Strategic Planning & Development, Ana M. Andrade. Andrade received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice at CSU Stanislaus along, with a Masters of Arts in Leadership from St. Marys. While at St. Marys, Andrade’s thesis focused on unemployment morale of people with limited English-speaking proficiency. Andrade is currently a doctoral student at San Francisco’s California Institute of Integral Studies, and facilitates conversations related to the subject of racial and ethnic disparities for the San Joaquin County Probation Department.
“Since the beginning of meeting Erika and Ana at my first workshop, I could easily see how passionate they are about Invest In me, they were very inclusive towards everyone at the workshops, they were also extremely caring towards participants such as myself, and dedicated to the participants in the sense of supporting us in our personal growth, confidence, and what we believe in,” said Venegas.
Ayala and Andrade have been hard at work to ensure that Invest In Me receives the funds necessary to provide the girls with all the tools they need to successfully transition into strong, independent, and civically engaged individuals. Last year, they received a donation from Sierra Health Foundation, and this year they have teamed up with the Latino Community Foundation (LCF). The LCF is a San Francisco-based network of Latino philanthropists who invest in Latino-led organizations dedicated to the transformation of their communities. Invest In Me was one of thirty-seven Latino-led organizations to receive funding as part of a one-million dollar investment to “Unleash Latino Civic and Economic Power,” according to a press release by the LCF.
Local State Farm Agent David Gonzales has also teamed up with Invest In Me as part of State Farm’s “Neighborhood of Good.” According to the State Farm website, agents “find and volunteer for the causes that matter to you..making a positive difference in your neighborhood.”
“We are really excited we get to team up with Invest In Me. We are working with them to get funds into their organization, they do a lot of work for self-empowerment and civic engagement,” said Gonzales. “We set up ‘Quotes for Good:’ if an individual comes in to get a quote, we are going to give a donation to Invest In Me regardless if they purchase the policy or not.”
Although Invest In Me has received some funding recently, they are still scrapping along ambitiously to ensure that their program can continue to carry the momentum it’s had of late. Two of the scholarships that were awarded on Wednesday night were privately funded, and one was paid for through a fundraiser selling air fresheners. Ideally, the non-profit would like to see more investments coming from the community and local businesses to ensure that the newly-established scholarship aspect of the program can grow to become an annual and larger event.
According to Ayala, the program is meant to be fun, educational, and self-empowering. Apart from the leadership cohort, the program also holds Empower Hour and the annual Empowerment Conference.
Empower Hour is a one-hour, Ted Talk-style presentation where professionals in the community can share, inspire, and empower the Invest In Me youth. The networking-style platform of the Empower Hour ensures that the students can build relationships, and get the information and guidance they need to help them with their professional journeys. One of the speakers, CrossFit Patterson Owner, Judy Dodd, spoke to the students about her professional journey.
“I talked to them about how I, at an older age, I started my own business and made it a success. I tried to encourage them, and tell them that at any time in their life they can change direction and make that move to do something; to make something better and to change their life,” said Dodd, who will celebrate the 6-year anniversary of her business today. The event is open to both boys and girls in the community, and is held on the third Wednesday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. in Room 105 at Patterson High.
The Empowerment Conference is the main networking conference for the youth, and is held in February at the Patterson Unified School District’s Professional Development Center. The event is put on and run by the students, and all of their experiences throughout the program help them to adequately do so.
“Next year will be our fifth annual conference. The conference is youth-led, meaning that the girls are the ones that help plan it, help with the check-in (and organize everything). We usually have guest speakers and the topics are based on the young ladies’ interests. We have a keynote address in the morning to inspire the students and set the tone for the conference, and breakfast and lunch is included” said Ayala. “During lunch we invite community organizations to pass out information that service the students, and after lunch we have a panel of professionals share their life journey and inspire the students.”
The conference is open to both boys and girls in the community, and high school seniors who attended the last conference were encouraged to apply for the scholarships. The scholarship application required students to attend the conference, write about it, and write about why they believe having youth representation in the community is important.
“I am truly grateful for the generous scholarship that I was awarded from Invest In Me. It will help me with my future endeavors at CSU Stanislaus,” said Venegas.
Invest In Me is starting to make even bigger differences in the lives of the local youth, and can use some more help from the community to ensure that the educational nourishment they provide can continue to grow and enlighten more young women, and young men, to the importance of investing in themselves.
Invest in me is currently accepting applications for their cohort program from young women in grades 7-12.
“We are determined and hopeful about the future of the program,” said Venegas
For more information on how you can get involved, make a donation, or register, visit: www.investin-me.org
