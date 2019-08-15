A crew last weekend installed new play equipment adjacent to the existing event picnic shelter on the west end of the park. Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation Project Coordinator Bill Newlin, who was on hand to oversee the work, said the county worked with the health care provider on a similar project at Fairview Park on Tucson Avenue, on the outskirts of Modesto.
According to its website, Kaiser Permanente funds projects and programs that support and encourage good health community-wide. The county received $120,000 from Kaiser, and plans to put in another $230,000 for upgrades, including restroom facilities designed to withstand the occasional flooding that occurs at the park.
