(Modesto, CA) – High school and college students will have a chance to pick up information and ask questions of representatives from over 60 four-year colleges and universities at Modesto Junior College’s Transfer Day and College Night scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2019. The event is held outside between the Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT) and Student Services Building on East Campus, located at 435 College Avenue, Modesto.
Both events are free and open to college students, and high school students and their parents. Parking is offered for free on Aug. 28 for this event, but only in the following parking areas: lot 102 next to the Agriculture complex; North Campus Way; South Campus Way and lot 103 next to the CAT building.
Transfer Day is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is targeted at MJC students seeking information on transferring to a four-year college. College Night, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., assists high school students in making plans to pursue a higher education.
Representatives from University of California and California State Universities, as well as private and out of state four-year colleges and universities will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about their institution, including academic programs, admission procedures, transfers, financial aid, student life and more.
Students will be able to go from table to table, collect literature and speak directly with representatives from each college. Most representatives are from admissions offices, so students can hear firsthand what they need to do to meet admission requirements and can obtain information on programs, tuition and scholarships.
Contact the MJC Transfer Center at (209) 575-6239 or email huntj@mjc.edu for more information or visit www.mjc.edu/transfer. A list of college representatives attending will be available August 15, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.