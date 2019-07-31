The organizers of National Night Out, the annual event that promotes first responder relationships with the community, have announced that the event will return to a traveling format this year.
Stops have been planned for Las Palmas Mobile Estates, Kit Fox RV Park and the Snake Creek area.
Event organizer and Patterson Police Services Community Service Officer Jessica Estrada said Tuesday the group is also hoping for stops in the downtown area, as well as in the neighborhoods on the south side of Sperry Avenue.
Stops can be in front of a house, on the sidewalk or driveway, or at a park, Estrada said. She also asked that anyone hosting a stop put the word out to their neighbors, so the emergency service providers will have plenty of people to chat with.
Anyone interested in hosting a spot is encouraged to email Jessica Estrada as soon as possible at: jestrada@stansheriff.com. The absolute deadline for signing up to host a spot is noon this Sunday, August 4.
A caravan comprised of vehicles from Patterson Police Services, Patterson Fire Department, and Patterson District Ambulance will be going through neighborhoods with their lights and sirens on to celebrate the annual event. Members of the community are invited to come out, enjoy the display, and greet the first responders as they roll through their neighborhoods.
Throughout the route, the first responders will be making stops to hand out goodies, talk to the community, give crime prevention and safety tips, and to remind everyone that they are “the good guys.”
Estrada said the public has always expressed interest in the annual event. “Every year we get calls, because everyone wants to know what’s going on.”
The parade will be starting around 5:30 and is currently scheduled to make stops at Las Palmas Mobile Estates, Kit Fox RV Park, and in the Snake Creek Area.
“We try to get in different neighborhoods…(people) can host in front of their house and invite others in their community to come out and talk to us,” said Estrada.
According to the National Night Out website, the event provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighborhoods across the country will be participating on August 6, and many neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and youth events for the first responders as they roll by.
One year, Estrada said, a Patterson resident was able to get Savemart and Starbucks to donate cookies and coffee for her guests to enjoy as they waited for the first responders to arrive.
So if you hear sirens and see lots of lights coming through your neighborhood on Tuesday, August 6, don’t be alarmed. It’s just National Night Out.
Note: The route has not yet be finalized. If you would like to host a stop during the Patterson National Night Out parade, please contact Jessica Estrada as soon as possible at jestrada@stansheriff.com.
