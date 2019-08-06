The following stops have been announced for tonight's National Night Out event:
Below are the designated stops for tonight:
5:30 to 6 p.m.: 250 E Las Palmas (Las Palmas Mobile Estates)
6:10 to 6:40: 1300 block Snake Creek
6:50 to 7:20: 1300 block Cliff Swallow
7:30 to 8:00: Rogers Rd (Kit Fox)
All times are approximate depending on traffic. Patterson residents are welcome at any of the stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.