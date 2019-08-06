Girls with Patrol Vehicle

Two girls pose with a patrol vehicle during National Night Out, Tuesday, August 7.

 Jenifer West/Patterson Irrigator

The following stops have been announced for tonight's National Night Out event:

Below are the designated stops for tonight:

 5:30 to 6 p.m.: 250 E Las Palmas (Las Palmas Mobile Estates)

 6:10 to 6:40: 1300 block Snake Creek

 6:50 to 7:20: 1300 block Cliff Swallow

 7:30 to 8:00: Rogers Rd (Kit Fox)

 All times are approximate depending on traffic. Patterson residents are welcome at any of the stops.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.