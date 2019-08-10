Free Car Seat Checks

CSO Raschel Johnsons Family

The late CSO Raschel Johnson’s family along with Rena Lepard, Injury Prevention Coordinator for Trauma Services at Doctors Medical Center and Safe Kids Stanislaus Coordinator at a car seat safety event held on May 29 at Walmart. A grant from AAA allowed unsafe seats to be replaced with new ones.

When:

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where:

Save Mart Parking Lot

1035 Sperry Avenue

Safe Kids Stanislaus, proudly led by Doctors Medical Center and Stanislaus County Police Activities League, is hosting free car seat checks in honor of CSO Raschel Johnson at the Save Mart parking lot in Patterson on Saturday, Aug. 17. Johnson, who passed away in 2017, was a dedicated child passenger safety advocate. Her family will be attending to volunteer and help promote the safety of children.

Raschel Johnson event 04.jpg

Courtesy of Safe Kids Stanislaus County

Learn how to install your child's car seat or booster seat. Find out if it's time for a change. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help you properly install your child's car seat. Please Bring: Car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual (if possible) and vehicle owner's manual (if possible). Please Note: Six months or more expectant mothers welcome. Plan on spending approximately 45 minutes per car seat.

