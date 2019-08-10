Free Car Seat Checks
When:
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where:
Save Mart Parking Lot
1035 Sperry Avenue
Safe Kids Stanislaus, proudly led by Doctors Medical Center and Stanislaus County Police Activities League, is hosting free car seat checks in honor of CSO Raschel Johnson at the Save Mart parking lot in Patterson on Saturday, Aug. 17. Johnson, who passed away in 2017, was a dedicated child passenger safety advocate. Her family will be attending to volunteer and help promote the safety of children.
Learn how to install your child's car seat or booster seat. Find out if it's time for a change. Nationally certified technicians will inspect and help you properly install your child's car seat. Please Bring: Car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual (if possible) and vehicle owner's manual (if possible). Please Note: Six months or more expectant mothers welcome. Plan on spending approximately 45 minutes per car seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.