Elementary students from across the district could be found having a blast at Camp Curiosity, a free, eight-week summer enrichment program that uses disguised learning to teach kids about visual and performing arts, music, science, technology, engineering, and the value of cultural exploration.
Each week has featured a theme, such as this week’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) week. Five different activity stations were scattered in close proximity at Apricot Valley Elementary School, where students rotated in groups throughout the day.
The first station was held on the stage of the school’s multi-purpose room where instructor Vicky Brambilla taught her students the scientific principles of foundation and engineering through a hands-on activity that required critical thinking and architectural design.
“They’re taking skewers and building structures out of playdough and skewers. The playdough (acts as the foundation) and holds it together and they try to build a tall structure and then at the end they shake the table (to simulate) an earthquake and see if it stays standing,” said Kelsea Lopes, a local teacher who helped plan the summer activities for Camp Curiosity.
Outside, children were laughing and shouting with absolute glee over a chemistry experiment that uses baking soda and vinegar to produce Carbon Dioxide. Children added baking soda to an empty balloon and then wrapped the balloon over the mouth of a bottle that held vinegar, once the balloon was wrapped securely around the mouth of the bottle, the children lifted the top of the balloon and watched the baking soda fall into the vinegar. The chemical reaction caused carbon dioxide to shoot up and fill the balloon with air, and also caused lots of smiles and laughter.
Next to the chemistry project, a group of children were starting on a crystal garden they would see come to fruition the next day.
“It’s Epsom salt mixed with hot water and food coloring, and it creates a crystal-type reaction within the jar. It’s an overnight process so they have to make it and wait for it to dry before crystals are formed,” said Lopes.
Camp Curiosity director Alysonn Cassidy said that other weeks have focused on Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA), such as dancing, singing, improvisation, and puppet shows. A music activity week that featured instruments brought by the Modesto Symphony Orchestra, which allowed the students to touch, play, and get a feel for them: an “instrument petting zoo,” said Cassidy.
The camp has invited many featured guests, such as Olivia Gonzales, a dance instructor who taught the kids choreographed folklorico dances of traditional Mexican folk culture. Multicultural awareness is also a point of emphasis for Camp Curiosity, which devotes a whole week of camp to providing the students with an opportunity to learn about Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, and American Sign Language.
“For multicultural week, I was teaching Arabic to the kids. They loved it. There were a lot of guest instructors that week so there was a lot of fresh faces and new activities for them,” said David Briggs, who teaches Arabic at Patterson High School.
Briggs was also building paper planets with the kids during STEAM week and along with Lopes, helped to create all of the activities for Camp Curiosity.
Free breakfast and lunch is served every day at Camp Curiosity. Parents are also invited to have breakfast and lunch with their kids if they would like. On this day, cheeseburgers were served on a whole wheat bun with a side of baby carrots, orange slices, and chocolate milk to wash it all down.
“This has been a free camp, hundreds and hundreds of Patterson youth are getting to benefit from this and its disguised learning, so the kids don’t even realize they’re learning new things,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy said that the camp is grant funded for this summer only, and that she will apply for another grant this fall in hopes of offering the camp again next summer. She also said that surveys have been sent out to the parents, and that the results have been extremely positive and “breathtaking.”
The camp serves up to 100 students per week, and up to 800 students in total. Online registration for the camp was filled up within minutes, and one can only hope that this becomes an annual thing.
“This is a really fun way to spend the summer for the kids; they get to be here and do academic and fun activities, they get to interact with peers, meet new friends, have free breakfast and lunch. It’s a great way to spend their summer, instead of being at home and watching TV, and it’s all free. You can’t really beat that,” said Lopes.
Camp Curiosity ends on August 2, as everyone gets ready to start the new school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.