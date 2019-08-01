Walmart and The Salvation Army have joined forces to provide new school supplies to local Patterson children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event taking place all day outside the Patterson Walmart this Saturday, August 3.
The “Stuff the Bus” campaign taking place in Patterson is part of a national effort between the two charitable giants. Nearly 3,000 similar events will be taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on this day will receive a list of supplies that the children of need could use for school, and all they have to do to participate is purchase any of the items and drop them off at the Salvation Army bins that will be located at the front of each store.
“By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year, and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year,” said local Salvation Army Spokesperson, Mark Ford.
Some of the school supplies that are most needed include: #2 Pencils, Backpacks, Spiral Notebooks, Three-Ring Binders, Calculators, Highlighters, and Index Cards.
