Modesto, CA – August 19, 2019 – County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters Donna Linder has scheduled two candidate workshops in preparation for the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election.
A judicial candidate workshop is scheduled Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with a focus on judicial office.
A primary candidate workshop is scheduled Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a focus on voter nominated, county and central committee offices.
Workshops will be held at the Clerk-Recorder Administration Conference Room located at 1021 “I” Street, 3rd floor, at the corner of 10th & “I” Streets in downtown Modesto.
The purpose of the candidate workshop is to discuss the candidate guide, filing deadlines and documents related to filing for candidacy. To confirm attendance, contact Candidate Services at 209-525-5237.
