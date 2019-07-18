The United Community Foundation received a donation from the Stanislaus Community Foundation on behalf of Deputy Dennis Wallace’s Kids Soccer Fund. We honored him in our first Soccer Tournament of the year, this last Saturday July 13th. The children that played ranged between ages 8-11. The family of the fallen officer donated these funds so that activities that promote safety, wellness, education, and leadership continue to be provided.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.