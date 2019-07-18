Farmers Market

Tuesday July 23

Missoula Children’s Theatre will conduct 3 Acting workshops

WHEN: 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm then one on Wednesday July 24th at 7:00 pm

Each session will last approximately 45 minutes and all workkshops are open to both adults and children(kindergarten age and older)  These workshops are free to the public and no prior stage experience is necessary

WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 main Street, Newman 209-862-4490

Patterson Cub Scout Pack Meeting

WHEN: 6:00 pm

WHERE:Patterson Sports Park

DETAILS: We will have our monthly pack meeting but this month the scouts bring boats and race them in our rain gutter regatta. Next month on August 27 we will have our annual egg drop.

INFO: Tiffany Bloom – tiffy977@yahoo.com

Wednesday July 24

Invest In Me invite you for a Community Meeting & Scholarship Award Night!  Meet staff and Participants, hear what we accomplished and have planned for the new fiscal year!

WHEN: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

WHERE: City Hall, Council Chambers, 1 plaza, Patterson

COST: Free and Open to the public. RSVP to info@investin-me.orgJune 24-July 29 (Mondays) English

June 25-July 30 (Tuesdays) Spanish

DEEP Diabetes Management Class

WHEN: 8:15 to 10:15 a.m.

WHERE: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue

DETAILS: Diabetes Management Class – DEEP stands for Diabetes Empowerment Education Program.  This will be a six-week class that covers topics such as risk factors, complications, nutrition and physical activity.  There will be two separate versions of the class, on Mondays (English) and Tuesdays (Spanish).

COST: FREE!

Saturday July 27

Agape Baptist Church Presents A LOVE RALLY MUSICAL

WHEN:  5:00 pm

WHERE:Agape Baptist Church, 501 N 1st Street, Patterson

DETAILS:  Guests Soloists and Choirs from Tracy, Oakland, Modesto, Stockton and Patterson will be performing including Agape Baptist Church’s Very own mass Choir.

Bake Sale, hot dogs and chips will be available.

Recurring events

First Saturday of the month

Center Building / Museum is open

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Thursday of the month

West Side Readers Group

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Avenue

DETAILS: The group reads a book each month and meets the second Thursday of the month.

INFO: Helen Castro, 1-925-989-6133.

Second Thursday of the month

Patterson Study Club

If you consider yourself a lifelong learner, you’ll want to join us.

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Call for locations as they change for month to month.

INFO: Barbara Hartsell 892-9082

Third Wednesday of the month

Patterson Lions Club

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Historical Society Building, 110 North El Circulo

Third Thursday of the month

American Legion Post 168 Monthly Meeting

WHEN: Every third Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 110 El Circulo (Patterson Township Historical Society Building)

INFO:  Richard Gayton 209-862-5136

Third Saturday of the month

CPR Saturdays, $50 discount

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Learn life-saving skills, such as first aid; choking relief in adults, children, and infants; what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants.

Normal fee is $85 per person; Del Puerto Health Care District is underwriting $50, so participants pay $35 per person. K-12 school staff are eligible for a $10 discount from the AHA. Class starts at 8:00 a.m., includes a one-hour lunch break, and typically ends around 4:00 p.m. Class is hands-on; please dress comfortably. PLEASE NOTE: This class does not qualify for State of California Child Care Provider Pediatric First Aid or Pediatric CPR training.

COST: $35, without school employee discount

INFO: Patterson District Ambulance, 892-2618

Fourth Monday of the month

Veterans Advisory Commission

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto

DETAILS: The purpose of the Commission is to represent all Veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all Veterans. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings.

INFO: Wardee Bruce, (209) 485-2297

Fourth Thursday of the month

Note: No meetings June - August

Patterson Garden Club

WHEN: 9 a.m.

WHERE: Las Palmas Mobile Home Park, 250 East Las Palmas Avenue

INFO: Ida Tucker 209-894-5901

Third Tuesday of even-numbered months

Blood Drive

WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Patterson Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway

DETAILS: Donors of all blood types are needed. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

INFO: Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org

