WHO: Center for Human Services Hutton House, the only shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 13-17 between Sacramento and Fresno.
WHAT: Interviews and orientation for Hutton House volunteers
WHEN: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 3:30 – 5pm.
WHERE: Hutton House, 201 Jennie St. Modesto, CA 95354
WHY: Hutton House staff need assistance with a variety of tasks including:
Answering the crisis line
Performing intakes
Leading recreational activities
Tutoring youth
Co-facilitating groups
Transporting youth to meetings, events and appointments
DETAILS:
Requirements:
At least 21 years of age
Availability to attend an interview and all trainings (see attached flyer for training dates)
Ability to demonstrate capacity to fulfill duties and time commitments
Pass TB test and fingerprint clearance
Call (209) 526-1623 to schedule an interview
For more information about Center for Human Services and Hutton House, please visit www.centerforhumanservices.org/huttonhouse.
CHS is in the business of changing lives, building futures and helping families.
