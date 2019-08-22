As human beings, we become so eager when we are influenced by advertisements, which make us believe that we need to purchase the new automobile everyone has been talking about; we dream about those new rims and new tires we plan on adding to the new vehicle, we dream of adding a top-of-the-line stereo system, adding extra accessories, we even talk to friends and family about the purchase we are attempting.
But everything comes to a screeching halt, when someone suddenly says to you, “But can you afford it?”
Kill joy. I know; you’re eager to start shopping for a car, but “first things first.” you need to find out how much you can afford to spend before getting serious about a new automobile.
The term “first things first,” is used to say that one should do the things that are most important before doing other things.
There is so much in life that we want to accomplish; so many questions. At times we find ourselves at a crossroads, and not sure what to do. I’m reminded of a scripture in the Bible that puts things into perspective; that will set our priorities in order for the day; that will keep us from getting up on the wrong side of the bed, or maybe help us start out on the right foot… you get the picture. The scripture is in Matthew 6:33: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” Which means prayer should be the number one priority when we wake up in the morning. It should be a daily practice, every morning. Not just once a year; not only when we need him. This must be a daily ritual.
If the first thing we do, when we get up, is pray, all the things in life that we desire to accomplish, or that we desire to pursue, God will add those things to our life, or bring all those things into perspective.
I knew of a man who did not allow his feet to touch the ground, before his knees hit the ground in prayer first. Why? Because prayer was always his first priority. What a way to honor God. So, when you wake up in the morning, before you start your daily chores or make your way across the 580 to go to work, make sure that God is the first thing on your list. Prayer, remember, is “first things first.”
And God in his faithfulness will; impart, strengthen, bring to pass, and add all these things unto you.
By Pastor Edward G. Jimenez, Pentecostals of Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
