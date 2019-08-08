Hey neighbors in and around Patterson! Since I last shared with you all, my wife and I can reveal we are going to become grandparents. Yes, we are very excited about entering this next phase of our adult lives. Our grandchild, whose gender will be revealed when they are born, is due the end of September or early October. The baby would be a perfect birthday gift for me October 8!
While enjoying some time with our son and daughter-in-law along with a baby shower in Albuquerque this past week, our son took us to the Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument. The rock formations there are spectacular and unlike any in the rest of the entire world, other than one other park in New Mexico.
The cone-shape tent rocks number many hundreds, ranging from small to very large, some towering above the trail. To get to a high point to view the area, one must hike through a slot canyon which also is unique and beautiful. How I wish I could share some pictures with you as you would be amazed. Check this place out on the internet if you have a couple of minutes.
These tent rocks are masterpieces of God’s creation. Oh, the scientists will give us their “theories” about how they came about, but I believe they are just God-things created through Jesus (John 1:3; Colossians 1:16). The Creator God fashioned these formations to amaze us and bring glory to Himself (Psalm 95:3-5). Look them up and be ready to be in awe.
Humanity has this same creativity in us as we are made in God’s image (Genesis 1:26-27). When I look at a painting, sculpture or other created piece, I stand amazed at what was created from the mind, hands and talent of another human being. Think about the incredible variety of music which other humans write and perform. WOW!
Now, I know some will be reading this while snickering, “That dumb Bible-thumper hasn’t got a clue!” In the eighth grade, Mr. Morelli did his very best to teach me the “theory of evolution” and for a time, I held to it. Then I began to grow more fascinated with the earth, nature and even the universe. I grew to be in awe of creation and realized NONE of it could have been an accident or come about by chance.
Just like a great painting originates in the mind of a great painter, this world and the entire universe grew from a plan in the mind of the Creator God. That plan was then crafted into the physical realm we each enjoy and inhabit for a relatively short time.
Tent Rocks in New Mexico demonstrates all of this so beautifully. The baby who will emerge from our daughter-in-law in the next two months will also demonstrate the result of a conscious act of creation. I stand in awe of both.
Need some help understanding all this? Always here, neighbor, if I can help. Enjoy the day!
By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
