Sixteen-year-old Patterson artist Mia Garcia uses her recently-discovered passion for art to help her handle anxiety, and to inspire those who may take an interest in her work.
Mia, a student at Delta Charter High School in Tracy, started sketching a little over a year ago and has matured rather rapidly in establishing her own unique, contemporary style. Garcia, who started sketching with just a #2 pencil and printer paper, has moved on to many forms of art, such as charcoal, acrylic painting, fabric painting and spray painting.
In her first acrylic painting, titled: “Nostalgic,”a VHS tape overlay with arbitrary digits and the word “Nostalgic” boldly written across in pink, Garcia aims to rekindle forgotten memories from one’s past.
“The idea was for it to be a VHS-type deal. I chose “nostalgic,” and these numbers and dates have no meaning; they were random, but my idea for it was that people would look at it, see the word nostalgic, and if they knew what it meant, having an appreciation for the past and past events, it would probably make them think ‘What does 2:08 mean? What does November 4th, 2018, mean?’ and make them think about something that would be nostalgic to them,” said Mia.
Mia, who had not attended a public school until this year, plans to continue pursuing her art post-graduation using a digital medium. In the past, Garcia has used software that was made available to her by a homeschool program she was a part of to design her own fashion line, and originally thought that was what she wanted to pursue in life.
“I used the software to create my own fashion line, like dresses and t-shirts with patterns,” she said. “(I adjusted) the “flowiness” I wanted the clothes to have, and I created logos just to give it my own style, and I really liked it - I really did.”
Mia credits her dad for encouraging her to stay current with technology as it continues to develop. She has started creating some works in digital design like logos, and animation, however, her current artistic field of interest has been spray painting.
“I just think the freedom that you have with (spray paint), you don’t have to be so precise all the time, so being able to move my hand in different directions and know that it’s okay and it really doesn’t matter if I make a mistake, because it’s all going to come together in the end; it was really just a relief to me... with spray paint, mistakes don’t have to be mistakes, so that’s what I’m
