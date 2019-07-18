Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series.
Fire management
In a recent interview with Patterson Fire Division Chief Jon Schali and Patterson Fire Captain Mike Ambrosino, along with West Stanislaus Fire District Battalion Chief Paul Lara and Newman volunteer firefighter Alex Diaz, the firefighters explained that there are specific protocols for handling a fire, and they come into play from the first report of an incident.
“All fires are named,” Division Chief Jon Schali said. “CalFire is the lead on the veg fires, so, when an incident like this one comes out, right away they pick a name for it, they pick an incident name… just in case an incident goes big, so they’re prepared.” (The Rock fire was named for the painted rock, also known as “Graffiti Rock,” near which it started.) Fires are typically named after the roads they occur on, Schali said. The incident name is generally the cross-street, which further clarifies where the incident is located. Landmarks are also used, as in the Rock Fire.
This protocol makes communications as effective as possible, from the first report of an incident. That communication is critical during the beginning stages of any emergency, particularly a fire.
Bulldozers vs hand crews
“Dozers are utilized in areas where the terrain allows them to get that down to mineral soil (vegetation scraped away), so that fire can’t pass that line,” Schali said. “They can do it quickly. But then you get those areas where you can’t get those dozers in; it’s just too steep, too rough... now you’re down to hand crews. It’s slower, but it’s an option. It all depends on what the need is, and where (the fire) is.
“In larger incidents, hand crews can be set a mile from the fire, putting in contingency lines. And they might spend a week out there, cutting lines for miles and miles across the valley, and they might never see the fire, but they’ve prepped for it, and they lay it out, whereas dozers, they can do the same thing, and quick, but they will usually put them closer to fire lines, and cut in and pull stuff, and rip lines in right along the fire, or close to it.”
Controlled vs contained
Schali explained that a fire described as controlled means crews have “stopped the forward progression of the fire,” Schali said. “(It) still has potential to take off. We’ve just been able to hold it at bay.
Contained means there’s no chance it will get through the line cleared to stop its progression. Even at 50 percent contained, while the fire is not consuming any more acres, “there’s smoldering stuff right along the fire line, and there’s potential… that it could fester something up and get it burning again, jump the line, and it could take off again,” Schali said. The fire won’t be considered 100 percent contained until anything that might flare up is completely out, and there’s a dirt barrier all the way around it.
“And then they’ll go in, mop up, 100 feet, 200 feet; whatever they feel the need is, to keep that fire, any smoldering stuff from getting over the line. So once they get that, all the way around that 2,400 acres, now it’s 100 percent contained.
“CalFire is very meticulous,” Schali said, pointing out that “even the little veg fires along the freeway, you’ll see – before they leave that fire, they go in with hand tools, and they cut a line; you’ll see a dirt clearing, all the way around.” Regardless of the size of the fire, “you’ll see a dirt line all the way around that fire. And that’s containing that fire: making sure there’s nothing left that can cause this to reignite and take off again.”
When a fire is out, Schali explained, CalFire continues to do patrols, “pretty much making sure that there’s no smoldering, smoke, anything like that. Some of that stuff on Del Puerto Canyon Road, and down by the creek, there’s some old logs, and some old trees, and stuff, on fire. Those can burn for quite a while. Those can be kind of a pain to put out, sometimes, so they’ll be watching those types of things. When you get into steep terrain, you know, you could have something smoldering, up on a hill, that could roll down later.” Schali described CalFire as “very persistent” in making sure the fire is completely out. He said CalFire “actually will go and do infrared stuff and heat signatures, and look for hot spots.”
Camaraderie
As in most dangerous occupations, there is an unusually close camaraderie among firefighters, which extends even to those from other areas. Schali said that getting to know firefighters in other areas, as they do when deployed on strike teams, helps those “running” a fire make the most effective use of the resources on hand.
The profession has also been impacted by retirements, as in virtually every other walk of life, there has been an exodus of retirees, and a corresponding increase in younger, less-experienced firefighters. “You might have an engine that has one veteran and three newer firefighters that maybe don’t have a lot of vegetation (fire) experience. So you can take that rig and put it with a well-rounded apparatus and they can go do the job. Knowing your guys and who’s there, and who’s on those rigs, it makes things go smoother ‘cause you know how to lay people out… What that camaraderie brings is that ability to understand who’s who.”
West Stanislaus Fire District Battalion Chief Paul Lara said described his experience on strike teams sent to other areas. “You start running into everybody you know. I mean, I go on those big campaigns, I can go down to San Diego and start running into people I know.”
“Yeah,” Schali agreed, “you can get nicknames while you’re out there. It’s one huge family.”
