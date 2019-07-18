Readers recently concerned about an apparent halt in progress at the Hampton by Hilton Inn Hotel on Sperry Avenue, take a deep breath and brace yourselves: there is no halt. On the contrary, construction on the Hampton by Hilton Inn Hotel is rolling like one of the dozers that helped break ground for it almost one year ago today.
A city employee confirmed that work has focused on the interior of the hotel. The most recent construction inspection, on the insulation, took place during the first week of July.
The Hampton by Hilton Inn Hotel is scheduled to open this fall, and is expected to bring 30 full-time jobs to Patterson.
Construction Developers Inc. is the general contractor overseeing the operation.
