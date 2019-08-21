PJUSD Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano said the district has no record of Ryan Coffer, the high school student featured recently on a Sacramento-based television station, attempting to sign up for school.
Though the Fox 40 article indicated that Ryan’s family had been turned away by as many as six school districts, Alfano said PJUSD does not have record of any attempt to enroll him here.
The article refers to both six districts and six cities turning the teen away, but mentions only Turlock and Ceres. Ryan now attends Central High School in Ceres.
The district’s registration system would have recorded any attempt Ryan Coffer’s family had made to sign up, Alfano said on Monday, electronically or otherwise. And the system automatically indicates if a prospective student lives within the district’s area. “If a parent comes in, types in their address, (the system will show) if it’s within our boundaries.”
The superintendent said that most of Crows Landing is in Newman the Newman-Crows Landing district, but part is in Ceres, “and we may even have a little chunk.”
There was once, however, a dispute between the Newman and Patterson school districts over Bonita Elementary, which is located in Crows Landing. In the 1960s, Alfano said, the two districts disagreed as to which of them it should belong to, and it “ended up in Newman’s district.”
