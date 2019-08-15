By Rachael Cross
In my sixteen years of life, I have experienced many weeks. However, out of those thousands of weeks that I’ve lived through, none have impacted me nearly as much as my week attending the Washington Journalism and Media Conference. It was such a privilege to be invited and even more so to have been accepted into the program. I can say that without a doubt, this was the best week of my life.
The Washington Journalism and Media Conference is a week-long conference taking place at George Mason University in Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. Three hundred high school juniors and seniors from all across the country gathered for six days to listen to speakers, study journalism, and work with other students who shared their passion for journalism. Every day that I was there was filled with activities, but there were a few things that stood out to me as being particularly impactful.
During the conference, we were split into thirteen different groups. These were the groups that we spent the entire week with. I was extremely lucky to have been put with the group that I had. Our Faculty Advisor and Junior Faculty Advisor gave us the freedom to learn and take advantage of the conference. The other members of my group immediately became close, and I knew from day one that we were making friendships that would last longer than just the conference. Without the people that accompanied me throughout this experience, it would not have been as meaningful as it is. It was, in part, because of my group that I was able to get so much out of the conference.
We spent most of the second day of the conference visiting the Newseum: a museum showing the history of journalism and media. The outside of the Newseum was lined with newspaper headlines from each state’s biggest newspaper. Further inside the Newseum, there are not only headlines from all across the country, but from all around the world, all of them headlines from that day. Another gallery was dedicated to headlines throughout history, dating from the 1400s to the present. Yet another gallery contained every Pulitzer Prize-Winning photograph since the prize was first awarded in 1942.
But the Newseum is not only galleries. On the second floor is located the NBC News Interactive Newsroom, a place to experience first-hand what it is like to create a news story. This includes broadcasting, and at one station, visitors to the Newseum have the opportunity to stand in front of a camera, read from a teleprompter, and deliver a news story.
On Tuesday at the conference, we visited the building of the National Press Club. While we were there, we heard from multiple speakers who were in the field of journalism and had experience in the field. Out of all those speakers, the one that stood out to me the most was Michel LaRosa, the communications director for the Speaker of the House and a former producer for political journalists on MSNBC. Much of his speech was about political journalism, which is something that I am interested in. After his speech, we all had the opportunity to ask him questions. I asked him about political journalism and what it’s like to be a political journalist.
On Wednesday, we started off the day by listening to a presentation by photojournalist Carol Guzy. She has won four Pulitzer Prizes for her photography, something that only three other people have done. During her presentation, she showed us her photography, most of which covered emotional subjects. She showed us pictures taken in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, military intervention in Haiti, a mudslide in Colombia, and the 2010 Haitian earthquake, to name a few. Her photography was impactful. Many shed tears over her presentation, and even now I can still remember clearly some of the pictures she showed us. I found her presentation to be the best of all of them, and it gave me a new appreciation for photojournalism.
Next, we did a simulation designed to let us experience what it’s like to work in the field of journalism. This simulation focused on solutions journalism, which is journalism that focuses on a problem, what solutions are being tried to fix that problem, and what part of the solution is working or not working. For the simulation, we were put in pairs and given a major newspaper to “work for” as well as a topic to focus on: health, education, or violence. We then had to research a problem within one of these topics, with a focus on the area of the newspaper we were given. Based on our research, we then had to create a pitch for a news story and present it to the rest of our groups.
Later in the day, we split up into small groups to hear different speakers. The presentation I attended was that of Reina Dufore. She is the founder and co-Editor-in-Chief of the magazine LUMXN, a magazine that focuses on women’s issues. Her presentation was enjoyable because it was more relaxed than the others, which was probably influenced by the fact that it was a smaller group rather than the whole conference. Overall, she had a lot of good information to share about starting a career in journalism.
Thursday was the last full day at the conference, and we spent most of it on Capitol Hill. On that Thursday, we had the opportunity to meet with our Congressional Representative. During my time on Capitol Hill, I met with Representative Josh Harder and his communications director. I was able to ask about journalism from the political side, as well as talking about political journalism and how journalism in a small town like Patterson is different than journalism in larger towns.
When we got back from the Capitol, we had a few hours before the WJMC Gala. The gala was our way of celebrating before we had to leave. Everyone got into formal attire for the gala. We were given dinner, then we had some time to dance and have fun for the rest of the night.
Finally, it was Friday, and it was time to say goodbye. No one had anticipated how hard it would be. I started the conference nervous, but excited, not quite sure how the week would go, but never expecting it to have impacted me this much. Bittersweet was the moment when we left our dorm rooms for the last time. Bittersweet was the moment we gathered in our color groups, going in a circle and sharing our favorite part of the week. Bittersweet was the moment when we sat down to listen to the last speaker of the conference. Bittersweet is the only word to describe the feeling of saying goodbye. Of knowing that you get to go home and be with your family and friends again, but also knowing that you have to say goodbye to the new friends that were made. Throughout the week, I’d experienced twelve different speakers, three trips up to the capitol, five color group meetings, a power outage, and new friends galore. But even with all the heat, I would still do it all again in a heartbeat.
Thank you to everyone who supported me in getting to the conference. Without that help, I would not have been able to attend.
