Work in progress to realign North Ninth Street with Heartland Ranch Avenue on August 6. The change is expected to alleviate some traffic congestion before and after school, as well as making the intersection safer.
A view of the North Ninth Street Realignment Project taken from the southwest corner of the intersection at Las Palmas Avenue and North Ninth Street. Construction will include sidewalks on the west side of North Ninth Street (across from the high school). Large trees have been cleared from the corner property in preparation for the work.
City of Patterson Director of Engineering, Building and Capital Projects Fernando Ulloa said Wednesday that major construction is expected to be complete in September. The contractor is working to ensure minimal impact on school traffic and student safety, Ulloa said via email.
