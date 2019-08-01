25 Years Ago – August 4, 1994
Calling it an “excess” and not a profit, Del Puerto Hospital Administrator Tom Avery noted that the local medical facility has run over $155,000 in the black in the fiscal year that just closed.
The Stanislaus County Child and Infant Care Center in Patterson this week ran a Christmas in July program for the youngsters in its care.
Police Chief Bill Middleton reports that stolen vehicle incidents here are on the rise.
A breakfast program for children is expected to be offered this fall in the Patterson Unified School District.
50 Years Ago – July 31, 1969
The third annual aquacade sponsored by the Patterson Recreation Department will be held this Friday evening in the local pool. The show will include a variety of swimming events including synchronized swimming.
Former Irrigator Co-Publisher Ed Sternberg is a partner in a new restaurant business on Cannery Row in Monterey.
The Lions Club defeated Jack Stewart’s in a Little League playoff game to win the summer title. Team members are Victor Estrella, Johnny Wheeland, Joe Cisneros, Bruce Vickers, Mike Cox, Roger Estrella, Randy Barsamian, Ron McGuire, Rick Horn, Don Bowden, Billy McMillian and Steve Kosko. Team coaches were Andy Barsamian, Steve Moeller and Merlin Bowden.
Kirk Campbell, who will be a sophomore at Patterson High this fall, is participating in a month-long bicycle tour on the east coast.
75 Years Ago – August 4, 1944
Word has been received of the death of 21-year-old James Nixon, who was killed in military action in Italy. He had returned to action after suffering minor injuries two weeks earlier. His twin brother Jesse is serving in the Navy. His mother, two sisters and four other brothers reside in Grayson. He is the ninth from Patterson Township to be lost in military action.
The 11th Horsethief Bend celebration last weekend was the largest ever. Ranking high in the rodeo events were these local contestants: Jens Kolding, Johnnie Relvas, George Mehlschau, Bill Rogers, Carl Freitas, Boyd Hicks and Phil Winegar.
Irene Day has sold her Fashion Dress Shop here to Emily Silveira, who has managed the business for the past year.
T/5 Lloyd Robinette of Patterson has spent 18 months working on the Ledo Road, a supply line being constructed from India through the jungles of Burma to China.
Albert Pedrazzi has completed boot camp at Camp Farragut in Idaho.
100 Years Ago – July 31, 1919
Because of increased interest, the first Patterson Fair set for next month has been expanded to three days.
The Bridgford Holstein Co. is constructing a large dairy barn at the corner of Fruit Avenue and the county road (now Highway 33).
The engagement of Irrigator Publisher Rolland C. Fleharty to Ethel Sutton of Berkeley has been announced. He graduated from the Berkeley college in the class of 1915 before entering the military.
New courses of study will be introduced this fall at Patterson Union High School. The new principal, Prof. J. Fraser Evans, will teach a two-year agriculture program as well as public speaking and debating in alternate years. The trustees also are considering the paving of the tennis courts and the addition of a swimming pool.
The compulsory age for students to attend school in California has been increased from 15 to 16.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
