25 Years Ago – August 23, 1994
City voters will have a choice when filling two City Council seats on election day. On the ballot will be the names of James Burke, Eloy Vento, Robert Rushton, Les Mahler and incumbent Dale Borman. However, Mahler, a newspaper reporter, withdrew from the race at the last minute.
Marilyn and Francis Stonebarger have been honored for the 23 years of contributions to the local 4-H Club program.
50 Years Ago – August 21, 1969
John Ielmini, president of the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce, will appoint a committee of directors the study the current housing supply in the city. The chamber also is planning to erect a large seven-by-13-foot sign at the corner of Sperry and Del Puerto avenues to welcome visitors to town.
or drying each day at the Valley Gold plant north of town.
Linda Santos, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Santos of Patterson, is the queen of this weekend’s St. Anthony celebration.
75 Years Ago – August 25, 1944
A financial report for the city’s past fiscal year shows an expenditure of $2,131 for the new fire hall attached to city hall. Concrete aprons and wash racks added $423 and El Circulo curbing $304.
Roy Klein has returned from Europe after registering 70 bombing missions. He also advanced in rank to captain and has received several other medals.
Local music instructor Max Denny has been commissioned as an ensign in the Naval Reserve.
Helen Gerber is the first woman this season to report downing a buck. She was loading hay in Ingram Canyon when the opportunity came along.
100 Years Ago – August 21, 1919
The Post Office is taking orders for surplus grocery supplies, which must be paid in advance with each order. An example: a can of corn, 5 cents.
The military airplanes that visited the Patterson Fair also helped promote the celebration. One day they dropped flyers advertising the event over Modesto, Stockton and other communities.
Also lending a hand with the fair promotion were 30 to 40 carloads of Pattersonites, accompanied by the community band, that toured Crows Landing, Newman, Turlock, Modesto, Manteca and Tracy prior to the celebration.
Already this month the Patterson Ranch Co. has completed transactions of $160,000 on land sales, despite this year’s drought. Irrigation water for the season has been discontinued.
