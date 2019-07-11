25 Years Ago – July 14, 1994
Charles Lindner III has been commended by the City Council. He has logged 20 years as city treasurer. His salary? $10 a month.
The city is seeking input from downtown business owners on the proposed Creekside development on Patterson’s west side. The development would provide space for commercial expansion.
The county’s Housing Authority has announced plans to rebuild its day care center on Eureka Street to meet new State Code revisions.
50 Years Ago – July 10, 1969
Local businessman Wade Bingham has been appointed to fill a position on the Planning Commission.
Highway 33 bridges across Hospital, Ingram and Del Puerto creeks are presently being widened.
Paul Johnson’s proposal for Del Puerto Estates subdivision has been approved by the Planning Commission.
The Patterson Pansies won their sixth straight game Tuesday, beating Escalon 12-8. Susan Frunz was the winning pitcher, while Kathy Vetro stroked a home run and triple for the winners.
75 Years Ago – July 14, 1944
Patterson’s quota for selling war bonds in the fifth bond campaign has been exceeded by over 30 percent. The quota for sales was over $392,000, and sales have exceeded $513,000.
Work is underway to use the rear 50 feet of the J.C. Penney building on the Plaza to provide new quarters for the Patterson Distributing Co. Dairy, now located near the post office on Del Puerto.
Irene Smith, a former Pattersonite, has enlisted in the WACS. Her husband, C.V. Smith, is serving as a radio technician somewhere in the Pacific. He also is a World War I veteran.
Tech Sgt. Keith Carlson is home on leave from Louisiana.
100 Years Ago – July 12, 1919
Young Jack Patterson suffered serious burns in a tractor mishap here. He was taken by ambulance to his home in Fresno.
The upcoming Patterson Fair on Aug. 22-23 will be the only fair in the county this year. Committees are currently working on the project.
Businessman Robert Shimmon drowned last Friday afternoon while swimming in the San Joaquin River. He was a native of the Isle of Man and was in business here with his brother. Shimmon was 34 and leaves a wife and two daughters.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
