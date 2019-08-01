Gonzalo Soza Sr., 74, of Wasco, California passed away on July 4, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Soza was born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, on January 10, 1945. He lived in Patterson for many years before moving his family to Wasco Ca. He enjoyed going to casinos, traveling, as well as spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Soza is survived by his children; Gonzalo Soza Jr. (Ana) of Houston TX, delina Soza of Wasco Ca., and Juanita Bedolla (Alex) of Ensenada, Mexico. Grandchildren; Vanessa, Summer, Alex, Jasmine, Luisa, one great-grandchild Eva, several brothers and sisters from Southern California and Mexico. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Soza, whom he loved with all his heart. He will be deeply missed.
Services will be private.
