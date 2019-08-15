Patterson Fire
August 5
12:23 a.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
7:17 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
9:37 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional on Lavender Lane.
10:02 p.m.: Medical assist on M Street at Ward Avenue.
August 6
7:28 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
5:36 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Highway 33 at Magnolia Avenue.
August 7
12:07 a.m.: False alarm on Keystone Boulevard.
1:31 a.m.: Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Rogers Road.
2:08 p.m.: Fire in motor home, camper, recreational vehicle on North First Street at Olive Avenue.
11:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Chesterfield Court.
August 8
9:41 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Pinto Way.
2:14 p.m.: Medical aid on South Del Puerto Avenue.
5:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Sunflower Drive.
7:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Lily Court.
August 9
2:54 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Ward Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
1:25 p.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
11:05 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Hackney Street.
August 10
1:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Oakwood Lane.
10:29 a.m.: Medical assist on Hatfield Court.
11:13 a.m.: Public service assistance on Amberina Court.
10:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
August 11
12:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Knutson Street.
12:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Brook Hollow Drive.
8:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
9:46 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on East Las Palmas Avenue at Poplar Avenue.
12:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Gerber Court.
1:03 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Rogers Road at Zacharias Road.
1:28 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
7:51 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
8:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Sears Drive.
11:58 p.m.: Medical aid on Speno Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 5
8:31 a.m.: Building fire on River Road.
12:33 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
August 6
6:16 a.m.: Hazardous condition on Southbound I-5.
5:36 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Highway 33.
5:57 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on N Street.
August 7
4:19 a.m.: Medical aid on Ash Avenue.
3:14 p.m.: Grass fire on Eastin Road at Moorehead Road.
August 8
2:42 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Northbound I-5.
5:52 p.m.: Dispatched - unable to locate on Northbound I-5.
August 9
2:57 p.m.: Dispatched - unable to locate on South McCracken Road.
August 11
8:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
8:22 p.m.: Dispatched - unable to locate on River Road.
9:20 p.m.: Special type of incident on River Road.
