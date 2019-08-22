Patterson Fire
August 12
9:39 a.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
10:00 a.m.: Chemical hazard on South Third Street.
5:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
5:56 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:35 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at Zacharias Road.
6:42 p.m.: Fire on Zacharias Road at Raines Road.
August 13
12:56 a.m.: Medical aid on Cougar Creek Drive.
4:17 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
10:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Dylan Creek Drive.
1:08 p.m.: Medical aid on Mackilhaffy Drive.
1:46 p.m.: Person in distress on North Second Street.
August 14
7:08 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:36 a.m.: Medical aid on Ibis Drive.
11:43 a.m.: Medical aid on Wolfpack Court.
2:18 p.m.: Gas leak on Gaugin Way.
August 15
1:36 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
10:09 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
August 16
7:57 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
8:42 a.m.: Medical assist on North Hartley Street.
1:50 p.m.: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire on Sperry Avenue.
3:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
6:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
6:53 p.m.: Chemical hazard on K Street.
9:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
9:54 p.m.: Medical assist on J Street.
August 17
10:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Chesterfield Court.
3:13 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
7:42 p.m.: Medical assist on J Street.
August 18
3:17 a.m.: Building fire on North Seventh Street.
5:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Abelia Lane.
6:16 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
8:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 12
3:54 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Anderson Road.
4:06 p.m.: Fire on H Street.
6:35 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
August 13
6:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Golf Canyon Drive.
12:18 p.m.: Camper or recreational vehicle fire on West Hamilton Road.
August 14
7:59 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on East Stuhr Road.
August 15
5:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Northbound I-5.
9:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Grayson Road.
August 17
9:54 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
2:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Smith Street.
August 18
1:17 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Bell Road.
3:08 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Southbound I-5.
10:58 a.m.: Medical assist on S Del Puerto Avenue.
8:51 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Southbound I-5.
10:41 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Northbound I-5 rest area.
