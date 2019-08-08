Patterson Fire
July 29
8:09 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
10:54 p.m.: Building fire on Clover Avenue.
July 30
4:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
5:55 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on West Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street.
July 31
7:08 a.m.: Vehicle accident with injuries on Sycamore Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:34 a.m.: Medical aid on Alpine Creek Drive.
11:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
11:37 a.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
7:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
8:04 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on American Eagle Avenue at Sweet Briar Drive.
8:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Speno Drive.
August 1
7:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Roxanne Drive.
4:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
9:11 p.m.: Extrication, rescue on Portrait Lane.
10:45 p.m.: Carbon monoxide incident on Black Crow Lane.
August 2
1:05 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
3:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Kinshire Way.
5:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive.
7:40 p.m.: CO2 detector activation due to malfunction on Oasis Lane.
11:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
August 3
7:46 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Peregrine Drive.
4:09 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:02 p.m.: Service call on South First Street at Orange Avenue.
11:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
August 4
2:45 p.m.: Cooking fire, contained to container on Roadrunner Drive.
6:18 p.m.: Public service assistance on Lavender Lane.
7:45 p.m.: Vehicle accident with injuries on North Sixth Street.
11:58 p.m.: Medical aid on Speno Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
July 29
12:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Fig Avenue.
7:27 p.m.: Chemical spill or leak on Northbound I-5.
July 30
12:32 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Hoyer Road.
5:38 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Southbound I-5.
8:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Ingram Creek Road.
8:43 a.m.: Medical assist on Fourth Street.
6:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Sequoia Avenue.
9:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Golf Canyon Drive.
9:52 p.m.: Wires down on Howard Road.
July 31
6:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
7:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
August 1
11:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Hito Drive.
August 2
12:45 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Southbound I-5.
6:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Beall Avenue.
August 3
1:07 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Grayson Road.
6:22 p.m.: Smoke check on Grayson Road.
August 4
4:06 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Grayson Road.
8:33 p.m.: Service call on Black Oak Drive.
