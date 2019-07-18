Patterson Fire
July 8
11:45 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Third Street.
3:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Shorthorn Street.
8:21 p.m.: Carbon monoxide incident on K Street.
8:41 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
9:37 p.m.: Medical aid on E Street.
11:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
July 9
10:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Heartland Ranch Avenue.
July 10
9:10 a.m.: Public service assisance on Berlin Way.
11:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Totman Court.
July 11
1:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
6:36 a.m.: Medical assist on North Ninth Street.
9:19 a.m.: Fire on South Third Street at E Street.
11:59 a.m.: Medical aid on Jersey Lane.
1:31 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Dahlia Avenue.
9:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
July 12
2:18 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Baldwin Road at Azalea Drive.
7:40 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
10:01 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
10:09 p.m.: Public service assistance on Paramatta Drive.
July 13
7:02 a.m.: Medical assist on Sanderling Drive.
7:18 a.m.: Medical assist on Kestrel Drive.
7:49 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Totman Court.
9:15 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on Speno Drive.
1:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Morning Glory Drive.
3:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Summer Lane.
5:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
July 14
3:32 a.m.: Special type of incident on Calvinson Parkway.
10:59 a.m.: Medical assist on South Sixth Street.
3:29 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on South Second Street.
4:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Franquette Street.
6:19 p.m.: Fire on South Third Street.
7:27 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Bullfinch Drive.
8:04 p.m.: Grass fire on Sperry Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
July 9
6:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Fourth Street.
11:01 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Hamilton Road.
11:05 p.m.: Special type of incident on East Stuhr Road.
July 11
1:06 a.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
1:31 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Dahlia Avenue.
2:15 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Dahlia Avenue.
July 12
2:58 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Hamilton Road.
4:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Prune Avenue.
July 13
11:09 p.m.: Grass fire on River Road.
July 14
8:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Orchard. Road.
12:26 p.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Northbound I-5.
3:16 p.m.: Dispatched, EMS canceled on West Stuhr Road.
