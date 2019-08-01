July 22
12:54 a.m.: EMS on Park Center Drive.
2:01 a.m.: Lift assist on C Street.
8:53 a.m.: EMS on Sperry Avenue.
3:16 p.m.: EMS on Rogers Road.
July 23
11:23 a.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
3:10 p.m.: Gas leak on Summer Phlox Lane.
July 24
2:25 a.m.: Vehicle fire on Red Robin Drive.
5:30 a.m.: EMS on Thoroughbred Street.
7:23 a.m.: Lift assist on Spanish Barb Way.
11:54 a.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
4:11 p.m.: Vegetation fire on West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:51 p.m.: Child locked in vehicle on Sperry Avenue.
7:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Wigeon Lane.
July 25
3:22 a.m.: Medical assist on Millwood Drive.
5:14 a.m.: EMS on Shearwater Drive.
8:07 a.m.: EMS on Paint Way.
8:31 a.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
2:30 p.m.: Alarm sounded, no fire - unintentional on Sperry Avenue.
3:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Jasmine Drive.
4:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Tuscany Court.
4:35 p.m.: Public assist on Shearwater Drive.
July 26
2:00 a.m.: Structure fire on North Sixth Street at l Street.
5:03 a.m.: EMS on North Second Street at M Street.
7:16 a.m.: Vegetation fire on North Second Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:00 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector sounding on Jasmine Drive.
8:09 p.m.: EMS on South Second Street at C Street.
8:46 p.m.: EMS on Nubian Street.
10:22 p.m.: Structure fire on Millwood Drive.
July 27
12:28 a.m.: EMS on Leverton Drive.
2:13 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector sounding on Beaver Creek Drive.
4:41 p.m.: EMS on Meadow Creek Drive.
4:56 p.m.: EMS on Phlox Drive.
7:30 p.m.: EMS on Millwood Drive.
July 28
12:35 a.m.: EMS on Ward Avenue.
12:55 a.m.: EMS on Sanderling Drive.
4:09 a.m.: EMS on South Fourth Street.
2:47 p.m.: EMS on Walnut Avenue.
6:08 p.m.: Cooking fire, confined to container on Paint Way.
West Stanislaus Fire District
July 22
8:27 a.m.: Cancelled on Southbound I-5.
8:40 a.m.: EMS on Pomegranate Avenue.
1:29 p.m.: Motor home fire on Sullivan Road at Blue Hill.
July 23
12:04 p.m.: Vegetation fire on I-5.
4:20 p.m.: Vehicle accident on Draper Road at Hallowell Road.
July 25
1:56 a.m.: Pallet fire on Gaffery Road.
12:22 p.m.: EMS on Sarazen Lane.
July 26
8:09 a.m.: Unknown type fire on Welty Road at West Hamilton Road.
8:50 p.m.: Vehicle fire on Southbound I-5 on ramp at West Stuhr Road.
July 27
4:31 p.m.: EMS on Highway 33.
6:40 p.m.: EMS on Highway 33.
July 28
12:43 a.m.: Vegetation fire on River Road at Freitas Road.
10:42 p.m.: Vegetation fire on Northbound I-5.
10:58 p.m.: Vehicle accident on Northbound I-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.