Patterson Fire
July 1
12:04 a.m.: Medical aid on Longhorn Lane.
6:52 a.m.: Medical assist on Ashwood Lane.
9:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
July 2
12:46 a.m.: Building fire on Ash Avenue.
3:00 a.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
10:45 a.m.: Service call on Sanderling Drive.
11:11 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on North Third Street.
4:10 p.m.: Gas leak on Cliff Swallow Drive.
July 3
10:03 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Sperry Avenue.
7:44 p.m.: Special type of incident on Shearwater Drive at American Eagle Avenue.
11:35 p.m.: Building fire on Brahma Street.
July 4
1:20 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
10:07 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Mendocino Creek Drive.
10:31 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on North First Street.
11:48 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Roadrunner Drive.
July 5
12:00 a.m.: Medical assist on Jake Creek Drive.
12:09 a.m.: Person in distress on Image Court.
9:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
July 6
10:31 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on Heartland Ranch Avenue.
11:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
1:10 p.m.: CO2 detector activation due to malfunction on Sunflower Drive.
3:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Olive Avenue.
July 7
4:50 a.m.: Building fire on South First Street.
2:15 p.m.: Gas leak on Portrait Lane.
6:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District July 1
1:53 a.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
2:34 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Draper Road.
8:02 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Elfers Road.
July 2
12:46 a.m.: Building fire on Ash Avenue.
6:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
8:29 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Southbound I-5.
9:02 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Hatch Road.
9:09 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on River Road.
9:25 p.m.: Dispatched - unable to locate on Fruit Avenue.
July 3
9:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
July 4
11:38 a.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on Northbound I-5.
1:20 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
6:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Northbound I-5.
8:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
8:30 p.m.: Non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ward Avenue.
11:17 p.m.: Vehicle fire on Lundy Road.
July 5
11:54 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
11:52 p.m.: Fire on Highway 33.
July 6
8:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Orchard Road.
1:54 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
3:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Olive Avenue.
10:45 p.m.: Building fire on Pinot Noir Drive.
