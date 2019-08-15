Police Log from August 6 through August 12, 2019
Patterson Police Services received 201 calls for service, conducted 45 traffic stops, and issued 41 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
August 6
6:07 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight in the vicinity of Palomino Way and New Forest Way. Nichole Meuser, 32, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety for inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
12:53 p.m.: Deputies contacted a bike stop of Xavier Diaz, 29 at South First and E streets. A records check of Diaz confirmed an outstanding warrant. Diaz was booked without incident.
3:02 p.m.: Deputies were
dispatched to a petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue when an unknown male took a wallet from the victim’s purse while shopping.
August 7
8:04 p.m.: During a traffic stop deputies contacted Ian Oneill, 23. A records check of Oneill confirmed an outstanding warrant. During a search of Oneill’s vehicle Deputies located ammunition. Oneill was booked for a person prohibited possessing firearm/ammunition and his outstanding warrant.
9:03 p.m.: During a subject stop deputies contacted Frank Martinez, 28. During a search of Martinez’s person deputies located a controlled substance. Martinez was booked for possession of controlled substance for sale and an outstanding warrant.
August 8
7:50 a.m.: During a search warrant on the 400 block of M Street detectives located firearms and ammunition within the residence. Walter Dolzadelli, 50, was booked for ex-felon with a firearm and person prohibited from possessing a firearm. John Hawn, 40, was booked for ex-felon with a firearm and person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Jovany Alegria, 21, was booked for person from prohibited from possessing a firearm, rearrest/revoke probation and an outstanding warrant.
August 9
12:08 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 500 block of South Ninth Street and contacted Jacqueline Tana, 29. Tana was found to be driving under the influence and was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
4:59 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle in the vicinity of Baldwin and Sperry avenues. Upon learning the location of the vehicle, deputies located it with the suspect inside. Deputies arrested and booked Jeremy Young, 43, for vehicle theft, any person who receives known stolen vehicle and possess burglary tools. The vehicle was recovered and released to the owner.
August 10
12:20 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on D Street at South Third Street. Deputies contacted Austin Newton, 26. A compliance search was conducted and Newton was found with drug paraphernalia. Newton was arrested and booked for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
5:27 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Ward and Sperry avenues and contacted the driver, Robert Romo, 45. During a search of Ramo’s vehicle Deputies located a handgun. Ramo was arrested and booked for (entry incomplete).
August 11
9:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a male brandishing a weapon on South Second Street at Sperry Avenue.
August 12
3:27 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 600 block of South First Street.
11:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 100 block of Tenbrink Lane.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.