Police Log from August 13 through August 19, 2019
Patterson Police Services received 190 calls for service, conducted 38 traffic stops, and issued 41 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
August 13
12:58 a.m.: During a bike stop in the vicinity of Poppy Avenue and Nicastro Drive deputies contacted Rudolfo Sierra, 34. During a compliance search of Sierra he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Sierra was arrested and booked for possession of controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possess/etc burglary tools.
9:59 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential vandalism on the 500 block of South Fourth Street.
7:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1000 block of Sparrow Hawk Drive. Imran Shah, 41, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for elderly/dependent adult great bodily harm/death.
August 14
3:53 p.m.: During a subject stop on the 40 block of Weber Avenue detectives contacted Fidencio Pulido, 53. A records check confirmed Pulido had an outstanding warrant. Pulido was booked without incident.
August 15
1:38 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a grand theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
12:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the vicinity of South Del Puerto and Sperry avenues for a maIe who was throwing objects at vehicles. Deputies located the responsible, Marcus Madrigal, 33. Madrigal was arrested and booked for throwing substance at vehicle with great bodily injury intent, vandalism of $400 or more and an outstanding warrant.
August 16
8:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 1300 block of Henley Parkway.
8:41 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a stolen vehicle recovery in the vicinity of South First Street and Orange Avenue.
August 17
1:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 15000 block of South Ninth Street. Deputies contacted William Via, 27. A records check of Via confirmed he had an outstanding warrant. Via was booked without incident.
3:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an arson when the responsible lit a small fire within a residence on the 200 block of Romanov Court. This investigation is ongoing.
6:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision at North Second Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. After investigating the collision it was determined that Serina Costa, 37, was under the influence. Costa was arrested and booked for DUI .10 alcohol w/death/bodily injury.
August 18
1:14 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at South First Street and Orange Avenue. Deputies contacted the driver and a records check confirmed the 47-year-old female had an outstanding warrant. The driver was issued a citation for the warrant.
1:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 200 block of K Street.
1:50 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person/vehicle on the 200 block of C Street. A records check of the individuals confirmed an outstanding warrant. Deputies issued the 29-year-old male a citation for the outstanding warrant.
9:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run on the 1000 block of Bear Hollow Drive.
August 19
8:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of South First Street.
2:12 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the 2900 block of Annamarie Drive.
4:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of credit card fraud at an unknown location in Patterson.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
