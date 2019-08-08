Police Log from July 31 through August 5, 2019
Patterson Police Services received 209 calls for service, conducted 59 traffic stops, and issued 28 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
July 31
7:00 a.m.: Detectives conducted a search warrant on a residence on the 200 block of North Fifth Street. Rey Hernandez, 28, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and metal knuckles.
4:26 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Raul Salamanca, 37, on the 8000 block of Wilson Street in Grayson. A records check of Salamanca revealed he had an outstanding warrant. Salamanca was booked without incident.
8:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive when an unknown male approached the victim with an object believed to be a gun. The victims fled the scene, leaving behind a backpack. The suspect took the backpack and left in a vehicle in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing.
11:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of Hillstock Court. Carlos Ortega, 42, was arrested and booked for corporal injury to spouse.
August 1
8:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 2900 block of Renzo Lane.
August 2
6:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 100 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Two unknown suspects crashed a stolen Chevrolet pickup into the convenience store. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the victim. This investigation is ongoing.
7:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 400 block of Snake Creek Drive. Alma Galvez, 36, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohab.
11:16 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Jesse Montalongo on Third Street for a municipal code violation. A records check revealed Montalongo had an outstanding warrant. Montalongo was booked without incident.
3:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of an identity theft on the 100 block of E Street.
6:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision at Ward and Sperry avenues.
August 3
9:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 700 block of North Second Street. Deputies arrested and booked Viviana Elizondo, 41, for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
9:46 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 15000 block of South Ninth Street. Deputies arrested and booked Albert Matson, 51, for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury and an outstanding warrant.
2:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of vandalism on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue after a witness reported a male spray painting a control box. Deputies searched the area for the responsible and located a male matching the description. After a witness identified the subject, Jose Montoya, 21, was arrested and booked for felony vandalism.
August 4
7:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of North First Street. Ronald Scheid, 33 years, was arrested and booked for battery against co/non cohabitating spouse.
August 5
4:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of Yellowhammer. Deputies later recovered the vehicle and released it to the owner.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
