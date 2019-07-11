Patterson Police Services received 186 calls for service, conducted 22 traffic stops, and issued 3 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
July 2
10:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
July 3
12:30 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a security check on the 400 block of South First Street after 2 females were seen arguing. Sophia Agundez, 26, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or great bodily injury.
2:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of lewd acts to a minor on the 100 block of Weber Avenue. This investigation is ongoing.
10:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of grand theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Connie Woolston, 46 years, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for embezzlement.
July 4
8:30 a.m.: Deputies arrested Luis Pantoja, 36, on the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive after dispatch confirmed an outstanding warrant.
10:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a physical fight on the 200 block of Tyler Street. Mario Meza, 25, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for resist/deterring executive officer, vandalism of $400 or more and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty. Josefina Nunez, 22, was also arrested and booked at the Public Safety for delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
July 5
8:46 a.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Francisco Suarez, 35, for a violation of court order.
11:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a verbal fight at South Salado and Plaza Circle. Deputies cited and released a 24-year-old male after dispatch confirmed an outstanding warrant, and a 28-year-old male for possession of unlawful paraphernaIia.
9:22 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop and contacted 3 subjects in a vehicle who threw a firework from a moving vehicle in the vicinity of Baldwin Road and Sperry Avenue. Deputies issued a citation to a 19-year-old male for discharge of an illegal firework and possession of an illegal firework, a 19-year-old male for possession of an alcoholic beverage and a 19-year-old male for driving without a license. The vehicle was towed and all subjects were released.
July 6
4:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an attempted burglary on the 600 block of Poppy Avenue. Deputies contacted the suspect on scene. Flauio Alvarez, 20, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for attempted burglary in second degree, contempt of court, possession of controlled substance, possess device/instrument or paraphernalia to inject/smoke substance and an outstanding warrant.
2:35 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Deputies arrested and booked Nhunhma Tran, 26, for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse and abusing or endangering health of a child.
5:18 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Sylvester Martine, 47, for drunk in public with a kick-out.
8:07 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Efrain Castillo, 31, in the vicinity of North Second Street and Northmead Way for an outstanding warrant.
8:21 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Clover and Sperry avenues, and contacted Gerardo Sanchez, 60. A records check confirmed Sanchez had outstanding warrants. Sanchez was arrested without incident.
July 7
7:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery on the 500 block of Osprey Drive.
July 8
No incidents to report.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
