Patterson Police Services received 197 calls for service, conducted 54 traffic stops, and issued 11 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
July 23
12:13 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
10:28 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Daniel Chavez, 19 after he provided false information to deputies. Daniel was booked for person who falsely personates another in his/her private or official capacity and unlawful possession.
July 24
4:23 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the 300 block of Red Robin Drive.
5:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential burglary on the 500 block of South Fourth Street.
8:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a public nuisance on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue after a male subject was found camping in a parking lot. Deputies contacted the male subject who was identified as Michael Swengel, 52. A records check of Swengel confirmed he had an outstanding warrant. Swengel was booked without incident.
10:49 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 100 block of Poppy Avenue.
11:13 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of vehicle parts on the 500 block of Osprey Drive.
12:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of vehicle parts on the 600 block of Osprey Drive.
July 25
6:16 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of North Third Street. Deputies contacted Francisco Suarez, 35. A records check of Suarez revealed he had an active restraining order protecting the victim. Suarez was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for violating a court order to prevent domestic violence.
8:30 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of mail theft and possible fraud at 1 Plaza.
3:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of Rogers Road after the victim witnessed the suspect taking items within his vehicle. The suspect fled the scene, hitting the victim with his vehicle, causing minor injuries. The suspect has not been identified and the case is ongoing.
July 26
5:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 2700 block of Keystone Boulevard.
July 27
9:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of North El Circulo.
9:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Wanzia Court. Deputies contacted Luis Hurtado, 27. A records check of Hurtado revealed he had an outstanding warrant. Hurtado was booked without incident.
July 28
4:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:25 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at South Second and C streets and contacted Luis Leon, 36. A search of the vehicle was conducted due to the subject being on searchable probation. Deputies located a billy club and drug paraphernalia. Leon was transported to the Public Safety Center and booked for billy/leaded cane, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of narcotic controlled substance and rearrest/revoke probation.
July 29
2:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted Raul Santana, 40. Santana was arrested after throwing paint on the victim during an argument. Santana was booked for battery against a co/non-cohabitating spouse.
6:51 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of Kinshire Way. Deputies arrested and booked Victor Garcia, 67, for corporal injury to spouse and battery.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.