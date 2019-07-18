Police Log from July 9 through July 15, 2019
Patterson Police Services received 175 calls for service, conducted 62 traffic stops, and issued 30 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
July 9
5:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Henley Parkway.
9:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Eider Drive for a stolen vehicle.
10:55 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of grand theft on the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
2:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at Heartland Ranch Parkway and Tern Way.
July 10
8:03 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of Poppy Avenue.
7:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run collision with property damage on the 200 block of K Street. Deputies contacted the responsible party, a 77-year-old female after leaving the scene. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation for driving under the influence and driving under the influence with BAC over .08.
10:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of lewd acts with a child under 14 on the 100 block of Weber Avenue. This investigation is ongoing.
July 11
10:40 a.m.: Deputies conducted a follow up investigation on the 30 block of South Del Puerto with an arrest of Isaiah Millet, 18. Millet was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for lewd acts by force with child under 14, contact minor with intent sex (sic) and person over 21 oral copulation with person under 16.
11:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1100 block of Shearwater Drive. Deputies contacted Joshual Prasad, 26. A records check of Prasad confirmed an outstanding warrant. Prasad was arrested without incident.
July 12
7:45 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Chase Street.
July 13
2:33 a.m.: While on patrol in the area of Mayette and Eureka streets deputies conducted a traffic stop. Deputies contacted Pavel Rincon, 22. Rincon displayed signs of intoxication and deputies performed FSt’s. Pavel was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
8:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Angora Street report of a stolen vehicle.
11:03 p.m.: While conducting a bar check, deputies contacted an unruly subject. Adrian Rodriguez, 27, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty and drunk in public.
July 14
3:02 a.m.: While on patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop at Plaza and North Salado Avenue. Deputies arrested and booked James Medina, 38, for driving under the influence of aIcohol/drugs, unlawful to drive under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked and an outstanding warrant.
11:20 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Wanzia Lane.
10:12 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential burglary on the 500 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
11:03 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked 18 year old Jedidiah Morelos, 18, for under the influence alcohol/drugs.
11:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a missing person on the 300 block of Hatfield Court.
July 15
89:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of court order on the 1200 block of Sweet Briar Lane. Michael Lemus, 38, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for contempt of court order/process.
10:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of lewd acts with child under 14 on the 40 block of Weber Avenue. This investigation is ongoing.
No incidents to report.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
