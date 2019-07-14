Flavio Alvarez, 20, accused of stalking and terrorizing two women in the neighborhood where his family lives, remains in the Stanislaus County Jail awaiting a hearing on a felony burglary charge. He is also charged with violating a restraining order and possession of a controlled substance.
A special enhancement charge has been added.
Alvarez is currently accused of stalking and harassing the two women, and a third has reportedly come forward with an accusation that he broke into her house and tried to kiss her against her will five years ago.
The women Alvarez has allegedly been stalking, a 28-year-old mother of two and an 89-year-old who was recently widowed, have reportedly been terrorized by the suspect since his family moved into their neighborhood earlier this year. Both women have obtained restraining orders against Alvarez.
Alvarez’s family has told police he does not live at the property with them.
According to online reports, the younger woman said she woke up very early the morning of Saturday, June 6 to a touch on the leg and found Alvarez standing over her. She screamed, and her mother, sleeping in a room nearby, called police. It took Alvarez “too long” to leave, the victim said. He was arrested on the property where his family lives.
In the six months that his family has lived in the neighborhood, the victim said Alvarez has progressed from watching her to trying to engage her in conversation; asking if she needed help with things she was doing and, according to sources online, asking her if she needed a friend. He has also allegedly attempted to follow her into her house.
In April, Alvarez was arrested for violating one of the two victims’ restraining orders, trespassing on the victim’s property and refusing to leave. He pled no contest, and was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for time served and 36 months’ probation.
The elderly woman reportedly said Alvarez began stalking her a couple of weeks after her husband passed away in April. He has been arrested for trespassing on her property, as well: After he allegedly broke into her house in early June and tried to touch her on the arm, Patterson Police Services deputies arrested him in an outbuilding on her property, with a knife and methamphetamine. He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and a trespassing-related charge. He pled no contest to the concealed dirk or dagger charge; the others were dropped. He received a sentence of 30 days, and was again sentenced to 36 months’ probation.
As a result of the restraining order, Alvarez was required to surrender any firearms in his possession. He failed to appear at a hearing during which he was to have shown proof of compliance with the order, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Patterson Police Chief Marc Nuno said on Friday that stalking tends to escalate. At first, the victim may not even be aware of the stalker, he said. He or she may learn the target’s routines and habits, and show up where he or she works or lives, or even shops for groceries. The stalker will also often engage in “peeping tom” activity, such as looking in windows. He or she may try to break into the victim’s home, and steal articles of clothing or other personal items.
Nuno said that the suspect breaking into the victims’ homes was "an overt act beyond a typical nuisance.”
During his arrest on the burglary and other charges last Saturday, July 6, when Alvarez was asked what he planned to do at the younger woman’s house, he reportedly said he “just wanted to have fun.”
The younger victim has reportedly expressed frustration that authorities have not been able to keep Alvarez off the streets before now, but the police have been equally so. During an interview with CBS13, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s spokesman Josh Clayton said, “The issue with the arrests is, up until Sunday, they have all been misdemeanors. The arrests on Saturday involve some felonies so hopefully we can make some of these actually stick on him…to make sure he is held accountable for his actions.”
Nuno explained that sentences for misdemeanors are generally days, weeks or months long and are served in the County Jail, but due to overcrowding, inmates are often released after serving only a fraction of their sentences. Felonies, by contrast, tend to carry sentences that run years, and are served in state prison facilities.
Nuno said his department is working with the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office “to see what best fits the crime currently committed,” in an effort to keep the suspect in jail – for both his own safety and that of the women he’s accused of stalking. “He could be in danger if he comes out here,” Nuno said, pointing out that police “would have to protect him, as well.”
Alvarez is due in court again tomorrow, Monday, July 15. Further updates to come as this case develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.