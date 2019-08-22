Flavio Alvarez, the 20-year-old Patterson man currently being held on charges of stalking and terrorizing at least two local women, was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in a court hearing held Monday.
Alvarez is scheduled for further evaluation, one of the victims said Monday via text.
The suspect has remained in custody since his arrest in July.
He has also pled no contest to a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a case related to an incident involving one of the stalking victims.
Alvarez is due again in court on September 9 for a commitment hearing, and also on September 10, again on charges related to stalking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.