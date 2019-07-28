The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Sacramento has issued a heat advisory across Interior Northern California, effective through 11 p.m.
The advisory means hot temperatures are expected to continue long enough that there is a danger of those working or playing outdoors suffering heat-related illnesses, such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.
The agency recommends that people drink plenty of fluids, avoid direct sunlight if possible, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on outdoor pets and those more sensitive to heat such as the elderly and young children.
Editor’s note: animals need extra consideration in these hot and dry conditions. It is important to keep water bowls full. Adding an ice cube or two will also help your pet stay more comfortable. If you take an extra second to feel the sidewalk or asphalt (or even grass, in direct sunlight) before taking Rex or Roxy out, you’ll have a much better idea of how hard the exercise might be on his or her paws. If it’s uncomfortable for you, it probably won’t be much nicer for your four-legged friend – even with their toughened-up pads.
Take extra precautions, the NOAA recommendations continue, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
Heat-related illnesses
Most people are familiar with milder heat-related symptoms, such as heat rash and sunburn. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists three further stages of heat illness, listed here from milder to more severe. Please note that a person suffering a heat-related illness should not always be given water or other liquids. From the CDC website:
Heat cramps:
Symptoms:
Heavy sweating during intense exercise; muscle pain or spasms
Actions:
Stop physical activity and move to a cool place
Drink water or a sports drink
Wait for cramps to go away before doing any more physical activity.
Get medical help right away if:
Cramps last longer than an hour
You’re on a low-sodium diet or have heart problems
Heat exhaustion
Symptoms:
Heavy sweating
Cold, pale, clammy skin
Fast, weak pulse
Nausea or vomiting
Muscle cramps
Tiredness or weakness
Dizziness
Headache
Fainting / passing out
Actions:
Move to a cool place
Loosen your clothes
Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath
Sip water
Get medical help right away if
You are throwing up
Your symptoms get worse, or last longer than an hour
Lastly, we hope no one of our readers ever needs this information. The symptoms and actions for heat stroke are listed below:
Symptoms: High body temperature (103 or higher)
Hot, red, dry or damp skin
Fast, strong pulse
Headache
Dizziness
Nausea
Confusion
Fainting / passing out
Actions:
Call 9-1-1 right away – heat stroke is a medical emergency
Move the person to a cooler place
Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
Do not give the person anything to drink
Cooling stations are available at the locations and during the hours shown below:
Patterson Public Library
46 North Salado
209-892-6473
Monday, Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 12 - 5 p.m.
(Closed Sunday)
Patterson City Hall
1 Plaza
209-895-8000
Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
(Closed weekends)
Hammon Senior Center
1033 W. Las Palmas Ave
209-895-8180
Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Newman Public Library, located at 1305 Kern Street; the Newman Family Resource Center at 1300 Patchett Drive (limited occupancy) and the Newman Teen Center at 831 Hardin Road (6th to 12th graders only) all serve as cooling centers, as well.
