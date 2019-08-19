CDPH Warns Consumers Not to Eat
La Zagala Brand Fruit Pulp Tamarin Flavor Candy
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today warned consumers not to eat specific varieties of La Zagala brand Fruit Pulp Tamarin Flavor candy, imported from Mexico. Tests conducted by CDPH found that the products contained as much as 0.17 parts per million (ppm) of lead, exceeding the state’s standard of 0.10 ppm.
La Zagala brand Fruit Pulp Tamarin Flavor candy is distributed by La Zagala Imports Inc., in Downey, California. The company initiated a voluntary recall on August 13. CDPH is currently working with the distributor to remove the contaminated candy from stores.
This candy is sold in 3.5 ounce (100g) brown clay jars decorated with a green and yellow flower design, has a clear cellophane cover, and a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 750114345756 label applied to the top of the container with a small picture of a cow with “La Zagala” and “Fruit Pulp Tamarin Flavor” in a large font. Product photographs are available on CDPH's website.
The recalled products can be identified by the following lot codes on the bottom of each jar:
191039-03 exp. 6/4/20
191039-08 exp. 6/4/20
191039-11 exp. 6/4/20
190776-02 exp. 4/26/20
190776-03 exp. 4/26/20
190776-12 exp. 4/26/20
182348-03 exp. 12/26/19
Pregnant women and parents of children who may have eaten this candy should consult their health care provider to determine if medical testing is needed. Consumers who find this candy for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232. For more information about lead poisoning, visit the CDPH Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention page.
