Deputies dispatched to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Flying J on Sperry Avenue around 10 p.m. on Sunday night found a man who had injuries “consistent with being dragged from a vehicle,” Patterson Police Services Sgt. Martin Machado said via text this afternoon (Monday, July 22).
Although the report has not yet been completed, Machado was able to provide a few details: There was minimal witness information, he said, and the victim “sounded uncooperative.” Deputies believe it might have been “a drug deal gone bad.”
The victim was airlifted to a Modesto hospital.
No further information is available.
