The public comment for a proposed reservoir project along Del Puerto Canyon Road west of I-5 expires this Monday, July 29.
This means that anyone who would like something they believe might be impacted by the project to be studied as part of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) must submit their comments by 5 p.m. on Monday.
After the public comment period ends, bringing up new areas of concern becomes much more difficult.
The project is in the very early stages of a legal process that all proposed projects must go through. It was announced in late June, when a Notice of Preparation of an EIR and Scoping Meeting was published. The public has 30 days to respond; this coming Monday is the final day.
At the scoping meeting on Wednesday, when the concept of the project was presented to the public, a conceptual rendering of the reservoir was available.
The Initial Study for the project, dated June, 2019, indicates that the EIR for the reservoir, which will be located on private property, will not include any recreational use.
“My hope is that the County or City at some point might have a complementary project,” Hansen said, adding that she can envision activities for the reservoir project that are not “on-the-water,” such as hiking or birdwatching.
She also pointed out that the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Project (NVRRWP) supplies water to 160,000 acres of wildlife reserve, which have hiking trails and visitors centers. “I’m very proud to say… 27 percent of the recycled water from NVRRWP is going to sanctuaries. I think the district is doing its part.” She described the water the district supplies as the first long-term commitment of water resources that the refuges have had since 1992.
While Hansen and the district seem amenable to allowing limited public use of the area, the recreation category was not checked as an area for study on the EIR. Other areas not currently set for evaluation include wildfire and public services.
Areas to be included in the EIR:
Aesthetics
Biological
Geology / soils
Hydrology / water quality
Utilities / service systems
Agriculture and forestry resources
Cultural resources
Greenhouse gas emissions
Land use / planning
Transportation
Air quality
Energy
Hazards and hazardous materials
Tribal cultural resources
Mandatory findings of significance
Anyone wishing to ask that an area of interest be studied during the EIR must comment on the proposed reservoir project by 5 p.m. on Monday. Comments can be submitted to:
Email: ahansen@delpuertowd.org
or Anthea Hansen, General Manager
Del Puerto Water District
17840 Ward Avenue
Patterson, CA 95363
Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir project website: https://www.delpuertocanyonreservoir.com/
