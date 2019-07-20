Residents in the vicinity of North Third and I streets were startled around 6 p.m. this evening (Saturday), when a voice broadcast from the Sheriff’s Department helicopter advised them to “Go inside and lock the doors.”
Although online posts about the incident mentioned a possible hostage situation, there had been a report that a man carrying a rifle had knocked on a door in the area, Sgt. Casey Hill said later by phone. The residents of the house where the suspect knocked did not know him. The suspect fled.
Police established a perimeter. The chopper was up to search for the suspect and, according to Irrigator contributor Neil Vento, who was in the area, also warned residents to remain inside.
Police eventually received a report that the suspect had left the area, Hill said, and the perimeter was lifted.
No further information is available.
