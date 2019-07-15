During a court recess this morning, Monday, July 15, family and friends of the stalking victim who woke up to an unwanted touch in the middle of the night on Saturday, July 6 issued a plea for other possible victims of Flavio Alvarez to come forward.
They said there had been significant response to their social media posts about the situation, and that four other women had contacted them with similar stories of harassment, indicating that their attackers resembled Alvarez.
Patterson Police Chief Marc Nuno also urged anyone who believes they may have been harassed by Alvarez to contact his office right away. “The more people that come forward, the stronger the case becomes that this person is a danger to society,” he said. “We encourage anyone that might have been victimized by (Alvarez) to come forward, so that we can put this individual behind bars so he no longer can victimize innocent citizens.”
The victim's mother said that "the police have been great, but they've felt like their hands are tied," because until the most recent incident, the alleged offenses have all been misdemeanors, which means Alvarez had previously spent only hours or days in custody.
Nuno on Friday said that Alvarez’s alleged stalking and harassment of the victims follows the typical pattern of escalation for this type of crime. Within two weeks of his family moving into the neighborhood, Alvarez had allegedly begun harassing one of the victims. Stalking tends to escalate, Nuno said, and often begins covertly, so the victim may not even be aware of the stalker’s activities at first. He or she may learn the intended victim’s routines, including where he or she works or lives, or places he or she frequents. The stalker will also often engage in “peeping tom” activity, such as looking in windows or over backyard fences. The victim's family has said that Alvarez has been in their backyard on several occasions, and has watched them through an upstairs window with binoculars.
As the situation escalates, the stalker may try to break into the victim’s home, as Alvarez has allegedly done, and steal articles of clothing or other personal items. (Editor’s note: More than one online source mentioned serial rapists stealing their victims’ underwear.) Nuno has said Alvarez allegedly breaking into the women’s homes indicates the stalking activity has escalated “beyond a typical nuisance.”
Nuno said today Alvarez could be described as “definitely dangerous.”
Since Alvarez's arrest, the women have gotten some relief from the constant worry and stress of being stalked. While the suspect has been in custody, the family said they have been able to use their backyard for the first time (this summer). That respite will continue for at least the next five weeks, as Alvarez is being held in the Stanislaus County Jail pending a psychiatric evaluation at the request of his court-appointed attorney. He is due back in court for the mental competency hearing on August 19.
Reports can be made in person at 33 South Del Puerto Avenue, or by phone at (209) 892-5071, option 4.
The Irrigator will continue to follow this case as it develops.
